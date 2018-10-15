Navratri Special Recipe : Baby Uttapam with Aloo Bhaji

Ingredients

2 cups ready uttapam batter

Nutralite Classic as required

½ cup Aloo bhaji

8 tablespoons grated mozzarella cheese

2 teaspoons Red Chilli Garlic chutney

4 teaspoons green chutney

4 teaspoons sweet date and Tamarind chutney

4 teaspoons Nutralite Cheesy Garlic Mayonnaise

6 tablespoons sev

How to Make Baby Uttapam with Aloo Bhaji

Heat a non-stick tawa. Grease it lightly.

Pour one ladle of batter and spread to a slightly thick three-inch uttappa.

Drizzle some melted Nutralite Classic all around.

Put a little aloo bhaji on the top. Cook till the base is crisp.

Turn over and press lightly till the aloo bhaji is lightly golden.

Turn over once again. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over the bhaji and cover till the cheese melts.

Remove the uttappam onto a serving plate.

Spread all the three chutneys, Nutralite Cheesy Garlic Mayonnaise, sprinkle sev and serve immediately.

Make other uttappams in a similar way.