Navratri Special Recipe : Chilli Baby Corn

Ingredients
For the Baby Corn fry:
Babycorn- 10
Ginger Chilli Paste- 1/2 tsp
Maida- 2 tsp
Corn Flour- 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Oil to deep fry
Water- to parboil babycorn
Other Ingredients:
Capsicum- 1
Onion- 1
Ginger(chopped)- 1/2 tsp
Garlic(chopped)- 2 Cloves
Green Chillies- 2
Soya Sauce- 1/2 tsp
Red Chilli Sauce- 1/2 tsp
Tomato Sauce- 1 tsp
Black Pepper Powder- 1/2 tsp
Oil- for sauteing the gravy
Corn flour- 1/2 tsp
Water- 2 tsp
Red Chilli powder – 1/2 tsp
Honey – 1 tsp
How to Make Chilli Baby Corn
In a vessel, boil water and add slit wise cut babycorns and par boil them.
Strain and keep it aside in a bowl.
Add maida and corn flour. To this, add ginger-chilli paste and salt.
Mix well to coat the babycorns evenly.
Heat oil in a pan and fry the coated baby corns. Do the same for rest of the babycorns.
To ensure even crispiness, fry once again and drain in a tissue.
In a pan, add oil followed by chopped ginger, garlic and green chillies.
Add cut onion and capsicum one by one. To this, add soya sauce, red chilli sauce and tomato sauce.
Fry well. In a bowl, add corn flour and mix it with water to form a slurry solution. Add it to the pan.
Cook for two minutes. Add fried babycorns and toss well.
Then, add red chilli powder and honey to it. Serve immediately.
