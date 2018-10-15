Navratri Special Recipe : Chilli Baby Corn

Ingredients

For the Baby Corn fry:

Babycorn- 10

Ginger Chilli Paste- 1/2 tsp

Maida- 2 tsp

Corn Flour- 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Oil to deep fry

Water- to parboil babycorn

Other Ingredients:

Capsicum- 1

Onion- 1

Ginger(chopped)- 1/2 tsp

Garlic(chopped)- 2 Cloves

Green Chillies- 2

Soya Sauce- 1/2 tsp

Red Chilli Sauce- 1/2 tsp

Tomato Sauce- 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder- 1/2 tsp

Oil- for sauteing the gravy

Corn flour- 1/2 tsp

Water- 2 tsp

Red Chilli powder – 1/2 tsp

Honey – 1 tsp

How to Make Chilli Baby Corn

In a vessel, boil water and add slit wise cut babycorns and par boil them.

Strain and keep it aside in a bowl.

Add maida and corn flour. To this, add ginger-chilli paste and salt.

Mix well to coat the babycorns evenly.

Heat oil in a pan and fry the coated baby corns. Do the same for rest of the babycorns.

To ensure even crispiness, fry once again and drain in a tissue.

In a pan, add oil followed by chopped ginger, garlic and green chillies.

Add cut onion and capsicum one by one. To this, add soya sauce, red chilli sauce and tomato sauce.

Fry well. In a bowl, add corn flour and mix it with water to form a slurry solution. Add it to the pan.

Cook for two minutes. Add fried babycorns and toss well.

Then, add red chilli powder and honey to it. Serve immediately.