Navratri Special Recipe : Corn and Cashew Cutlet

Oct 15, 2018, 10:26 pm IST
Ingredients

1 tin (420 grams) sweet Corn kernels
6-8 cashewnuts, crushed
2 tablespoons Nutralite Classic for shallow frying
2 medium onions, chopped
Salt to taste
½ tablespoon Red Chilli powder
3 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed
1 cup fresh breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons Nutralite Achari Mayonnaise
2 tablespoons cornflour
2 tablespoons Nutralite Veg Mayonnaise

How to Make Corn and Cashew Cutlet

Drain sweet corn kernels and rinse in fresh water.
Drain again and crush them in a chopper.
Heat 2 tablespoons Nutralite Classic in a non-stick pan.
Add onions and crushed corn and sauté for 1-2 minutes.
Add salt and chilli powder and mix.
Cook till dry and transfer into a bowl. Set aside to cool.
Add cashewnuts, potatoes, breadcrumbs, Nutralite Achari Mayonnaise, mix well and add 2 tablespoons cornflour and knead well.
Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into tear shaped cutlets.
Heat some Nutralite in a shallow non-stick pan.
Place the cutlets in it and shallow-fry till golden brown and crisp.
Remove the cutlets onto a serving plate.
Serve them hot with Nutralite Veg Mayonnaise as a dip.

