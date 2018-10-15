Navratri Special Recipe : Corn and Cashew Cutlet

Ingredients

1 tin (420 grams) sweet Corn kernels

6-8 cashewnuts, crushed

2 tablespoons Nutralite Classic for shallow frying

2 medium onions, chopped

Salt to taste

½ tablespoon Red Chilli powder

3 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons Nutralite Achari Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons cornflour

2 tablespoons Nutralite Veg Mayonnaise

How to Make Corn and Cashew Cutlet

Drain sweet corn kernels and rinse in fresh water.

Drain again and crush them in a chopper.

Heat 2 tablespoons Nutralite Classic in a non-stick pan.

Add onions and crushed corn and sauté for 1-2 minutes.

Add salt and chilli powder and mix.

Cook till dry and transfer into a bowl. Set aside to cool.

Add cashewnuts, potatoes, breadcrumbs, Nutralite Achari Mayonnaise, mix well and add 2 tablespoons cornflour and knead well.

Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into tear shaped cutlets.

Heat some Nutralite in a shallow non-stick pan.

Place the cutlets in it and shallow-fry till golden brown and crisp.

Remove the cutlets onto a serving plate.

Serve them hot with Nutralite Veg Mayonnaise as a dip.