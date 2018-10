Ingredients

Milk- 1 litre

Badam/Almonds- 10

Sugar- 1/2 cup

Rose essence- 1/2 tsp

How to Make Gulab Badam Kheer

Soak almonds in hot water for 10 minutes.

Peel the skin and grind.

Boil milk with sugar and add badam paste.

Keep on stirring till the mixture is reduced to half.

Add rose essence and serve hot or cold.

Garnish with broken almond pieces.