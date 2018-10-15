NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Kesar Bhaat

Oct 15, 2018, 10:20 pm IST
Ingredients

A few threads of Saffron
1 cup Basmati rice, soaked
1 tablespoon Nutralite Classic
2 tablespoons Raisins
7-8 cashew nuts, halved
½ cup Sugar
½ teaspoon green Cardamom powder
25 grams Sugar crystals

How to Make Kesar Bhaat

Dissolve the saffron in one tablespoon of warm water and set aside.
Heat Nutralite Classic in a non-stick pan; sauté the raisins and cashew nuts till lightly browned. Drain and set aside.
In the same pan, add the rice and sauté for two to three minutes.
Add one and a half cups of boiling water along with saffron-flavoured water and let the rice cook.
When half done add the sugar and continue to cook till all the water has been absorbed and the rice is cooked.
Add the cardamom powder and mix gently.
Decorate with raisins, cashew nuts and sugar crystals. Serve hot.

