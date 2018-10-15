Navratri Special Recipe : Lemon Leaf Mint Thogayal

Ingredients
Lemon leaf- 1/4 cup
Mint- 1/4 cup
Urad dal- 2 tsp
Mustard- 1/2 tsp
Red chillies- 3
Tamarind- 1 small bit
Oil- 1 tsp
Asafoetida- 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
How to Make Lemon Leaf Mint Thogayal
In a pan add oil and add mustard, urad dal and red chillies to splutter.
Add asafoetida and tamarind bits.
Add now lemon leaves and mint leaves and switch off the flame instantly.
Cool it and add it to a blender.
Add salt and grind it to a coarse paste.
Add water and blend once again if you find it thick.
Serve with rice or as an accompaniment to idli, dosa or adai.
