Navratri Special Recipe : Tomato Cheese Pizza

Ingredients

All purpose flour- 1 & 1/2 cup

Tomato- 2

Onion- 1

Capsicum- 1

Corn kernels- 1/4 cup

Cheese- as needed

Oregano- 1/2 tsp

Mixed herbs- 1/2 tsp

Red Chilli flakes

Dry yeast- 2 and 1/2 tsp

Warm water- 1/2 cup

Sugar- 1/2 tsp

Salt- 1/2 tsp

Pizza sauce- 1/4 cup

Olive oil- 4 tsp

How to Make Tomato Cheese Pizza

In a bowl add salt, sugar, water and yeast. Wait for 10 minutes.

In a bowl add all purpose flour and make a dent. Add yeast mixture and and mix well.

Cover with a damp cloth and wait till the dough has risen to double the size.

Make small balls and flatten it to shape like a pizza.

Spread over pizza sauce on all the pizzas.

Add grated cheese, oregano, red chilli flakes and mixed herbs.

Now add chopped veggies. Add more cheese.

Bake this in an oven for 15 minutes at 170 degrees.

Sprinkle some more oregano, red chilli flakes or mixed herbs once it is done, if you like.

Serve hot with tomato sauce.