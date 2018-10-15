Navratri Special Recipe : Tomato Cheese Pizza

Ingredients
All purpose flour- 1 & 1/2 cup
Tomato- 2
Onion- 1
Capsicum- 1
Corn kernels- 1/4 cup
Cheese- as needed
Oregano- 1/2 tsp
Mixed herbs- 1/2 tsp
Red Chilli flakes
Dry yeast- 2 and 1/2 tsp
Warm water- 1/2 cup
Sugar- 1/2 tsp
Salt- 1/2 tsp
Pizza sauce- 1/4 cup
Olive oil- 4 tsp
How to Make Tomato Cheese Pizza
In a bowl add salt, sugar, water and yeast. Wait for 10 minutes.
In a bowl add all purpose flour and make a dent. Add yeast mixture and and mix well.
Cover with a damp cloth and wait till the dough has risen to double the size.
Make small balls and flatten it to shape like a pizza.
Spread over pizza sauce on all the pizzas.
Add grated cheese, oregano, red chilli flakes and mixed herbs.
Now add chopped veggies. Add more cheese.
Bake this in an oven for 15 minutes at 170 degrees.
Sprinkle some more oregano, red chilli flakes or mixed herbs once it is done, if you like.
Serve hot with tomato sauce.
