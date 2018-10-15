After ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ Nora Fatehi stunned everyone with new Dance Number: Video

Nora Fatehi rose to fame after she showcased her killer belly dancing moves on the recreated version of Dilbar from John Abrahan starrer film Satyamev Jayete. She was also loved in the song Kamariya where she was once again seen flaunting her dance moves in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Stree. Also, her dance performance in Mollywood movie ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ starring Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal gained lots of fans.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her video grooving to Hollywood number Taki Taki. In the video, she is flaunting her sexy belly dancing moves along with choreographer Rajit Dev.

Dressed in a red crop top and red tights, Fatehi and Dev are seen giving some killer dance steps. She has paired her looks with open hair, white sports shoes, and subtle makeup. She always takes the internet by storm with her dancing videos. The video is going viral all over the social media and has garnered more than 68,000 views in just a few minutes.