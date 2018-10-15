Palwal Mosque built with Lashkar-e-Taiba funds, says NIA

he National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found that a mosque in Palwal was allegedly built on funds received from wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) of Pakistan, as per a report by The Indian Express. This came to light during the investigation into an alleged terror funding case, says the NIA.

Three men, including the Imam of the mosque, Mohammed Salman, were arrested for allegedly receiving a funding from Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) in Lahore. The NGO has been set up by the parent organisation of Lashkar, Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

On October 3, the NIA arrested Mohammed Salim and Sajjad Abdul Wani apart from the mosque’s Imam. They are further questioning the office holders of the Khulafa-e-Rashideen masjid at Uttawar village in Palwal and probing the matter while scrutinizing account books, donations received and documents.

As per the NIA officers, LeT run organisation, FIF, gave Salman 70 lakhs to build the mosque. Salman, the Imam, came in touch with LeT men during his trip to Dubai. “It even gave him money for the marriage of his daughters. We are now probing from where the mosque has been receiving its donations and how this money is being used,” an NIA officer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.