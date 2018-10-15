NEWS

People Cant Decide Whether its the Neck or Back of the Woman. Know the Answer?

Oct 15, 2018, 04:01 pm IST
Believe it or not, but this is the picture that is causing some incredible confusion among Twitter users. This might either seem as a neck of a person or the back of a person, but if you could see both the possibilities, you won’t be able to decide which one it is.

“Been staring for 5 minutes and if it’s not a neck I’m stupid,” a Twitter user commented on the picture. But Guess What the answer is?

The viral picture was revealed to be the bare back of a woman with long curly hair. So its settled!

