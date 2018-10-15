Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

School Principal Hacked to Death in broad daylight on School

The investigation revealed that Nayaka and school administrative staff had called a meeting with one Rajashekar.

Oct 15, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Panic gripped Agrahara Dasarahalli on Sunday morning after an armed, six-member gang hacked to death a 64-year-old school principal in broad daylight on the school premises under Magadi Road police limits.

The deceased, Ranganath Nayaka, a resident of Housing Board Colony near Rajajinagar, was a retired RBI employee and had started Havanur Public School in 2003 after his retirement.

On Sunday morning, he was sitting in his chamber along with two others and was allegedly discussing a property dispute when the gang attacked him around 10 am.

The police identified four of the assailants as Prasad, Shrinivas, Muniraj alias Babli, and Mahesh. The investigation revealed that Nayaka and school administrative staff had called a meeting with one Rajashekar.

