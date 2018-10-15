Strong Wind Callum makes Waterfall to Flow backward: Video

Strong winds from Storm Callum managed to blow a waterfall in Scotland into reverse in a surreal display. Chris Martin filmed the spectacle as strong gusts blew the water up a cliff at Talisker beach on the Isle of Skye.

Callum is the third named storm of the season and is expected to sweep in gusts of wind up to 70mph in coastal areas.

The first two named storms to hit Britain this season, Storm Ali and Storm Bronagh, swept through the UK last month, leaving two people dead and roads blocked by fallen trees after 100mph winds and torrential downpours.

The Met Office has updated its yellow weather rain warning, which is in force across the south of Scotland until midnight, as well as 33 flood warnings across Wales.

Storm Callum also swept through the west of Scotland, causing a number of landslips. Approximately 300 tonnes of debris from the hillside on to the A83 in Argyll and Bute has led to road closures stretching almost 60 miles.