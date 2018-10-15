Latest Newscelebrities

Sunny Leone shared an adorable pic with hubby from her Mexico Vacation: See Pic

Oct 15, 2018, 07:41 am IST
Sunny Leone’s latest photo is breaking the internet. Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.

Sunny Leone is currently having the best time of her in Mexico where she is off for a vacation. The Baby Doll has been posting some steamy and sexy photos on her Instagram account from her Mexico holiday and the pictures are just too hot to handle!

Today Sunny unloaded cuteness with a picture with hubby Weber. Donning a sky blue dress and sitting near fountains Sunny looked mesmerising as ever. Sunny recently became a mother of twins in March and now she seems to be taking the edge off in Cancún, one of Mexico’s most famous vacation destinations.

