This is the whopping box-office collection amount of Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni in the 1st-weekend

Nivin Pauly and Priya Anand starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni which got released on 11th October have been breaking all the records and turning as one of the biggest blockbusters of Mollywood till date. The film was released in a record number of screens and had joined the 25 Cr club in 3 days.

The film has broken Baahubali 2 records in many areas and the film also registered a record of all-time record 1st-weekend collection for a Malayalam movie. Gokulam Gopalan had bankrolled this big budget entertainer under Sree Gokulam Movies.