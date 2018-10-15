Latest Newscelebrities

Top Knot Hairstyle: Step By Step Tutorial

Oct 15, 2018, 09:39 am IST
Steps to Create a Top Knot:

  •  Before you begin with the steps, make sure you brush out your hair to remove all knots and tangles.
  • Once you have brushed your hair, comb back all the hair. This will help to make a very high ponytail.
  • Now make a ponytail as high as possible and secure it with a hair tie.
  • Next, to add a little volume to the top knot bun, take a wide hair tie and put it around. It is always best to choose a hair tie that is closest to the colour of your hair. Also, if you have long hair then you can easily avoid this step.
  • Now start wrapping your hair around the hair tie (rubber band)
  • As you are going around it, keep on securing the hair with bobby pins
  • The hair has to be secure on all sides in such a way that the rubber band is not visible at all

