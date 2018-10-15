NEWS

Usain Bolt Asked to Take a drug Test and this is How He Responded

Oct 15, 2018, 08:07 pm IST
Sprint legend Usain Bolt says he’s stunned after being handed a drug testing notice despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he bids to launch a football career in Australia.

The eight-time Olympic sprint champion has been on trial with Central Coast Mariners and scored twice on his first start in a friendly on Friday. Bolt says he has been told he is being tested as he is an “elite athlete”. The 32-year-old Jamaican retired from athletics in 2017.

The demand for the out of competition test to collect urine and blood appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia.

“How am I going to get a drug test today? I’m not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously,” said Bolt.
“So I asked the lady, ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then.”

Despite his displeasure, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.

