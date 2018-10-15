Watch Hina Khan’s sizzling avatar as Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’: pics & VIDEO

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan has always been in headlines. Her physical transformation and style makeover has made her one of the most sought-after actors in television. After the popularity of the actress, Hina Khan is now charging a huge amount for the shows.

Recently, Hina Khan and Ekta Kapoor, both have confirmed that the Hina is going to play the iconic role of the antagonist Komolika.

The two didn’t just announce the good news, but also shared a teaser, where Hina Khan can be seen slaying the role effortlessly!

In the video, Hina, with a tattoo on her lower back, eyes lined with kohl, dressed in a black-silver lehenga, accentuated with heavy silver jewelry and a nose ring, looks absolutely stunning, with men drooling over her and stupified as she walks in the society.

Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it as, “Bihar ka bewagpan aur bengal ki adaa …. welcome @realhinakhan as KOMOLIKA”



Hina too shared the same video on her social media, along with a caption which reads, “And so the adventure begins! #Komolika #NewBeginnings”