“Why Was Manju Warrier Not There For the Press Meet”?: Siddique

The rift between AMMA(Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) and WCC(Women in Cinema Collective) is getting worse with each day. Actor Siddique who held a press conference along with KPSC Lalitha today had some pertinent questions to ask regarding the absence of Manju Warrier from the action which she might find difficult to answer.

WCC was formed as a reaction against the misogynistic attitude in AMMA and Manju was in the forefront of the organisation. But recently she was not seen much in the activities related to the organisation. This has given rise to doubts whether Manju is still with WCC or is it just for the namesake that she is continuing in WCC. NSiddiqueuue has put her in a tighter spot asking these uncomfortable questions.

“Manju is a member of AMMA. We are in good terms with her. I discuss most issues with Manju. Everybody is asking What Manju’s stand is in the actress abduction case. EVerybody wants to know why she is not talking and even I have the same doubt” said Siddique.