Alencier Finally Responds to the Sexual Allegations Raised Against Him

Actor Alencier who was caught in the #me too allegations has finally responded. Referring to the accusations raised by actress Divya Gopinath, he said her accusations are only half-truth.

“I went into her room as a friend. I had no other intention. I might have said double-meaning words as I was in a drunk state., but I had apologised for it then and there itself”, said Alencier who was fast becoming a much sought-after actor in Mollywood. He added that he was mistaken and that he only intended to behave in a friendly way to everyone.

The actress had first made her revelations without revealing her name but when protests grew that it is improper to make allegations without revealing herself, Divya had come in Facebook live and explained all the hardships she had to take.

Divya had spoken about many accounts of Alencier misbehaving with her and so far there have been no comments from AMMA about this.