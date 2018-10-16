Billionaire & Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen had passed away.

2 weeks ago Allen had informed the public that the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which he fought & defeated 9 years ago has come back.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer which occurs when the body produces too many abnormal lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell.

Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, stomach ache, night sweats, weight loss, chest pain and loss of appetite.

The co-founder of the Microsoft had died on Monday at the age of 65.

Allen ranked among the world’s wealthiest individuals. As of Monday afternoon, he ranked 44th on Forbes’ 2018 list of billionaires with an estimated net worth of more than $20 billion.