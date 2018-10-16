BSNL announces Diwali special plan with unlimited data and voice calls

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has unveiled its latest STV 78 prepaid pack on the occasion of Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali 2018. Priced at Rs. 78, this new recharge pack offers “unlimited data”, unlimited voice calls, and unlimited video calls to subscribers availing this pack.

Validity of the pack is 10 days and it is applicable in all eligible telecom circles from October 15. The Rs. 78 BSNL recharge pack has been introduced during the festive season to help users connect with their family and friends across India.

The BSNL 78 recharge comes with a daily unlimited data limit of 2GB after which speed will be reduced to 80Kbps. Notably, BSNL only provides 4G services in Kerala, and has 3G connectivity in all other telecom circles that the operator has presence in. Therefore, it remains to be seen as to how effective video calls would be on 3G speeds. That said, the state-owned telecom giant is all set to get 4G spectrum this month.

In comparison, the Rs. 52 Jio recharge pack comes close with truly unlimited voice calls, 70 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio’s suite of apps. However, it comes with a total of 1.05GB 4G data, which has a daily high-speed FUP of 150MB.