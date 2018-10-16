IndiaNEWS

Cabinet clears proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj

The people of entire Allahabad, the sages and seers wanted that Allahabad should be known as Prayagraj.

Oct 16, 2018, 04:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet Tuesday approved a proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, senior Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, “The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj before Kumbh Mela came for approval in the meeting and I am happy to say Allahabad will now be known as Prayagraj.” “Rig Veda, Mahabharat and Ramayana also mention Prayagraj (for Allahabad),” he noted.

“The people of entire Allahabad, the sages and seers wanted that Allahabad should be known as Prayagraj.Two days back, when the chief minister had chaired a meeting pertaining to Kumbh there, he had himself mooted that Allahabad should be called Prayagraj. All the sages and seers had given their unanimous approval for the same,” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Amit Shah
May 21, 2018, 08:47 pm IST

Amit Shah Lashes Out at Congress. Calls Congress-JD(S) an Unholy Alliance.

Apr 30, 2018, 10:29 am IST

South remove propaganda loudspeakers from the border with North Korea

navjot
May 15, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

Road Rage Case: Navjot Singh Sidhu won’t go to Jail.

Dec 29, 2017, 06:45 pm IST

Modi government to scrutiny over 10 lakh active unlisted private limited companies

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close