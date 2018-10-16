CAUGHT ON CAMERA!!! Cops Sleeping During Durga Puja Briefing

With the festivities around the corner, the police officials have met up to decide on the law & order that is to be maintained.

But during the Monday’s briefing in Patna, a few cops were caught sleeping.

Durga Puja is a prominent festival that is celebrated in the state and is expected to last till Friday.

Se VIDEO uploaded by ANI:

#WATCH Police officers seen sleeping during a law and order briefing ahead of #DurgaPuja in Patna,earlier today. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/1XLEeqfI85 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2018

A few months prior to this 2 inspectors and a 9-raid party were suspended for jailing a boy for not selling them vegetables for free.

The 14-year-old boy was apprehended by policemen on March 19.