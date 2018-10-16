Gujarat Woman Jumps into Well 5 Children As She Felt She Was Haunted by Spirits

Of all the strange reasons why a woman would try to commit suicide, this one would really surprise you. Geeta Bhaliya jumped into a well with her five children in a village in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district because she was being “haunted by spirits” and reportedly facing financial difficulties, police said on Tuesday. Her husband said that Geeta believed that she was under the spell of some black magic.

Villagers in Panch Pipla came to know that she had jumped along with 5 children. They soon rushed to the spot and managed to drag the eldest daughter and mother. Police later came and took out the bodies of other four siblings. “We have recovered the bodies of four siblings, including two brothers and two sisters, aged between one and a half year and eight years from a well,” an official of Bhavnagar Police said. Panch Pipla is where her husband used to work.

“Their mother Geeta Bhaliya and eldest daughter, Dharmistha (10), were rescued,” the official added.

Geeta had told police officials that the moment she closed her eyes, evil spirits haunted her and add to that the fact that the family was facing financial difficulties.

“She told us that the past two years had been extremely difficult for her financially. She said they often could not manage two meals and that spirits did not let her sleep. She wanted to end her life but was worried about what will happen to her children, so she took them along,” the official said.