Isuzu launches new edition MU-X SUV in India : Price and Features

Isuzu Motors has launched the new 2019 Isuzu MU-X SUV in India at a price of Rs 26.26 lakh for the 4×2 variant and Rs 28.22 lakh for the 4×4 variant (both prices, ex-Hyderabad).

The 7-seater MU-X primarily features a cosmetic refresh apart from a minor update to the cabin, and no mechanical changes from the current-generation SUV on sale in the country. The pre-facelift MU-X was launched in India during May 2017, replacing the MU-7 SUV. The facelifted MU-X now replaces the 2017 model. In terms of safety, the MU-X now has six airbags instead of the earlier two and Hill Descent Control (HDC).

The Isuzu MU-X facelift features updated Bi-LED auto-levelling projector lamps with integrated LED DRLs, as well as a revised grille and front bumper design, which Isuzu calls eagle-inspired. The latter now sports larger round fog lamps and chrome inserts. The body lines from the sides remain unchanged. There are bigger 18-inch multi-spoke wheels with a twist design too.

At the rear are revised tail lamps with accentuated LED position lamps, larger 2-tone roof spoiler, a sharkfin antenna with gunmetal finish and new bumper design. The interior now receives a new Lava Black upholstery and quilted leather seats.

Mechanically, the 2019 MU-X facelift comes powered by the same 3.0-litre diesel engine as the current MU-X. This motor produces 177PS and 390Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed sequential automatic gearbox. There is also a 4×4 Terrain Command variant which features a shift-on-the-fly rotary dial. The MU-X ground clearance has been raised slightly to 230mm.