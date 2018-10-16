K P Sasikala to be a BJP Candidate in Lok Sabha Elections?

Thiruvananthapuram: Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching and if some sources can be trusted, BJP is thinking about making K P Sasikala as their candidate in one of the constituency. Sasikala, who is the president of Hindu Aikyavedi , is also someone who is in close touch with the Hindu Organisations. Her connections and the deep unrest among Hindu groups after the SC verdict might just help her win more votes. BJP will be banking on these factors and thinking of her to be a promising candidate.

If sources are to be believed, K P Sasikala has so far not agreed to this suggestion, but it is expected that intervention from the top would change her mind.

But there are also members among BJP who feels that someone like Sasikala who doesn’t have any experience of working in a party should be allowed to contest. Sasikala who was a teacher in Vallapuzha higher secondary school had retired from her job last month. She is the state president for Hindu Aikyavedi since 2010.