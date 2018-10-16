Man Hangs Himself After Woman Harasses Him For Sex

A woman harassed a 38-year-old man for sex who ends up coming suicide.

The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district where the victim Sachin Mitkari hanged himself to death in his home on Sunday as his co-worker demanded sex.

Sachin Mitkari worked in a hospital at Parbhani.

His body was found by the neighbours who had alerted the police. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

At the spot, a suicide note written by Sachin Mitkari accused the woman of harassing him and of insisting on having a sexual relationship with him. Despite knowing that he was married, she continued to demand sex from him. She used to blackmail him by threatening to file a criminal case against him.

Police have registered an abetment to suicide case against the woman and an investigation is underway.