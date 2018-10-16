NEWSGulf

Military jet crashes during training; crew killed

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the crash of the Hawk training jet on Tuesday

Oct 16, 2018, 04:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Saudi military trainer aircraft crashed while on a training mission in the northwest of the kingdom, killing the crew, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the crash of the Hawk training jet on Tuesday. It said the crash happened on Monday in the kingdom’s northeast.

The report on SPA says the jet’s crew was killed in the crash, without elaborating.

It provided no further details of the circumstances of the accident and did not specify how many crew were on board.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 23, 2017, 07:39 pm IST

Meet Elite Special Force Of Indian Army: Garud Commando Force- The Youngest Special Force

Aug 30, 2017, 12:34 pm IST

Beware: Now there is penalty for a transaction of mere 10000 rupees

Jul 26, 2018, 09:34 pm IST

Two gunned down in U.P due to not pay extortion money

petrol bunk
Jun 14, 2018, 11:14 am IST

Car driver loses control & crashes into petrol bunk; WATCH VIDEO

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close