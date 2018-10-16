Military jet crashes during training; crew killed

A Saudi military trainer aircraft crashed while on a training mission in the northwest of the kingdom, killing the crew, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported the crash of the Hawk training jet on Tuesday. It said the crash happened on Monday in the kingdom’s northeast.

The report on SPA says the jet’s crew was killed in the crash, without elaborating.

It provided no further details of the circumstances of the accident and did not specify how many crew were on board.