Russian MoD Says ISIS terrorists Kidnapped 700 civilians

Islamic State terrorists have attacked a refugee camp in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province and took hundreds of people hostage, while the US and its allied armed groups looked away, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The brazen assault on the El Bahra refugee camp took place on Saturday and saw “130 families of about 700 people” abducted and taken away to Hajin, the head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Major General Vladimir Savchenko, said in a statement.

“The kidnapped civilians… can be used by terrorists as a ‘human shield’” to protect them from the possible advance of the US-backed Syrian democratic forces, he said.

“As a result of the inaction of pro-US forces, the terrorists managed to establish full control over the strip along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River stretching about 20 kilometres between the settlements of Hajin and as-Susah,” Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko, head of the centre, said.

The town of Hajjin, where the people were taken, is located in the 20-kilometre area along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River and currently occupied by the Islamic State terrorists.