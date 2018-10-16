NEWS

Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan to Employ More Police Officers to Ensure the Smooth Implementation of SC Verdict

Oct 16, 2018, 03:14 pm IST
A Women’s group have taken a firm stand that they won’t let a young woman set foot in Sabarimala and have been keeping vigil around the Nilakkal area.  They have taken their position around Nilakkal and have been stopping and trying to talk other women out of their attempts to enter Sabarimala. They are even stopping vehicles including KSRTC vehicles going to Sabarimala.

But Kerala Government has also been quite firm on their stand to implement SC verdict. The government has decided to employ more police forces near the Pamba and Nilakkal area. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear that he will implement SC order despite all challenges.

Pinarayi Vijayan also made it clear that he is not going to make a law against the SC order. “Nobody has the right to check the devotees going to Sabarimala” he added.

