SABARIMALA TALKS FAILS; FAMILY WALKS OUT

This is a breaking news. Talks between the Devaswom Board and Royal family fails.

To find a solution to the Sabarimala issue, the Devaswom Board had called for with its stakeholders, the Pandalam royal family and the priest’s family.

But the talks fails and the royal family wants a decision today which is not possible as the Supreme Court has been closed for the holidays.

The royal family urges the Devaswom Board to file a review plea. They demand that the status quo of the Sabarimala is maintained.