Skoda launches Superb Sportline in India : Price and Features

Finally,Skoda has launched the new Superb Sportline in India priced at ? 28.99 lakh for the 1.8 TSI Petrol and ? 31.49 lakh for the 2.0 TDI Diesel, all prices ex-showroom, India.

The new Skoda Superb Sportline is the mid-spec variant and has been slotted between the Style variant and the range topping Lauren and Klement trim. The new Skoda Superb Sportline comes with a host of cosmetic changes on the outside which include a glossy black grille and rear lip spoiler, gloss black treatment on the approach angle and sides, Matte black rear diffuser that sports chrome exhaust pipes, 17-inch dual tone Drakon Alloy wheels and Sportline badging.

The cabin of the 2018 Skoda Superb Sportline gets an all-black interior theme and along with being loaded with all the comfort creatures seen on the base style variant, it gets carbon decor, a flat bottom steering wheel, with paddle shifters, sport seats wrapped in Alcantara leather with integrated headrests.

Under the hood, the petrol Skoda Superb Sportline gets the same 1.8-litre TSI, four-cylinder, petrol engine that develops 180 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque and delivers 14.81 kmpl. The Skoda Superb Sportline diesel is powered by a 2.0-litre TDI, four-cylinder, diesel engine that churns out 177 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This motor delivers a fuel economy of 18.66 kmpl.