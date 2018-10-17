Alencier’s ‘I am Coming’ is What Prompted Divya to Reveal the Truth. Know What It is

It was actress Divya Gopinath who came on Facebook live and revealed her bitter experiences from the actor Alencier and Mollywood has been taken by shock post her revelations. But now Divya has clarified what exactly prompted her to make the revelation and the reason is very interesting.

Alencier had already apologised to the actress for his misbehaviour to Divya but she couldn’t hold herself back from responding when she saw Alencier’s pretension of being a good and responsible citizen. When the nun rape case was grabbing all the spotlight in Kerala, Alencier, as a mode of protest had dressed as a Christian priest and posted the picture on Facebook with the caption “I am Coming”. He was indirectly taking a dig at the Christian priest for the involvement of a few of them in sexual abuse cases.

She said whenever new social issues pop up, Alencier does things like this to show that he is a good man. DIvya wanted to make sure that the support of a person like Alencier for a noble cause should not be allowed and it is what forced her to reveal it.

Meanwhile, Pattanam Shaji, the veteran cameraman who was about to make a film with Alencier has dropped the project. He said he doesn’t want to work with a man like Alencier.