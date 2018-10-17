China successfully tests world’s largest cargo drone

China has successfully tested the world’s largest unmanned transport drone which can carry a payload of 1.5 tonnes, official media reported on Wednesday.

A large commercial drone Feihong-98 (FH-98) developed and modified by the China Academy of Aerospace Electronics Technology made a successful test flight at Baotou test site in North China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Tuesday, state-run China Daily reported.

Feihong-98 (FH-98) is now the world’s largest unmanned transport aircraft, with a maximum payload of up to 1.5 tonnes, it said.

It was adapted from the prototype of the Shifei Y5B, a China-developed transport plane.

As China’s first fully domestically-built transport aircraft, the Shifei Y5B has a history of over 60 years since its first flight in 1957 and has been widely used.

According to Liu Meixuan, president of the China Academy of Aerospace Electronics Technology, the FH-98 features simple take-off and landing, simple operation, advanced technology, at an affordable cost.

The FH-98 has a maximum takeoff weight of 5.25 tonnes, a maximum capacity of 1.5 tonnes and 15 cubic metres, a flight height of 4,500 metres, a cruising speed of 180 kilometers per hour, and a maximum range of 1,200 kms, the report said.