Complaint filed against famous young actor for installing 25-foot long cut-outs

A complaint was filed against the Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja, at the Banashankari police station in Bengaluru for flouting High Court order and illegally putting up flexes around the city.

The 25-foot long cut outs were installed by Sarja’s fans as part of his birthday celebrations which fell on October 6, according to reports.

#Bengaluru: Complaint lodged at Banashankari police station against Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja by Assistant Revenue Officer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for putting unauthorized flex boards on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/522MLb2Zbf — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2018

Assistant revenue officer, Taranath, of the Banashankari sub-division in Bengaluru filed a complaint against Sarja under the Karnataka Open Place (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act 1981 and Section 188 of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act 1976.

The cut outs and hoardings were put up in Yediyur on KR Road and currently have been removed. The Karnataka High Court order states that putting up flexes, banners or cut outs is prohibited at any place without permission.

Sarja made his acting debut in the 2012 with the film Addhuri. He is the brother of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and nephew of actor and director Arjun Sarja.