Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan joins Congress

A model by profession, Ms Jahan had made headlines earlier in the year when she alleged that her husband, Shami, had abused her physically and mentally and was involved in several extra-marital affairs.

Oct 17, 2018, 04:20 pm IST
Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami, has joined the Congress party.

Ms Jahan was inducted to the Congress by the party’s Mumbai President Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday.

On April 10, Ms Jahan had filed a domestic violence case against Shami and others in Kolkata’s Alipore Court and also sought maintenance from her husband.

Shami, however, has denied all the accusations made by his estranged wife.

Post Your Comments

