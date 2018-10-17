Navami 2018: Significance of Ram Navami in Navratri

Navami is the ninth and final day of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. It is said that it was on this day that Goddess Durga annihilated the buffalo demon Mahishasura and veered off his head using a trishool (a three-headed spear given to her by Lord Shiva). Mahishasura was given a boon that no man on earth or heaven could ever kill him.

Upon receiving the boon from Brahma, he began thinking of himself as an equivalent of God-immortal and invincible. His evil doings disrupted the lives of many on earth. It was at this point, that the Gods entrusted Goddess Durga to kill Mahishasura and end the misery that had inflicted upon earth. In a battle that went on for days, Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura.

This year the Ashtami tithi ends on 17th October, 12:49 PM, post which starts the Navami tithi. Mahanavami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. A special puja called Sandhi Puja is carried out when the Ashtami tithi ends and Ram Navami tithi starts. This interval is said to be very auspicious. The Goddess is worshipped with 108 lotus flowers and bilva leaves.