Navratri Special Recipe : Beetroot Smoothie with Coconut milk

Ingredients

Beetroot – 1

water- 2 & 1/2 cups

Chopped Coconut – 1 cup

Jaggery – 1 cup

How to Make Beetroot Smoothie with Coconut milk

Cut and grind the beet root by adding a cup of water. Then extract a cup of juice and keep it aside.

Take a cup of chopped coconut, add half a cup of water, grind it well and filter it to get the coconut milk.

Pour a cup of water in a pan, add a cup of jaggery, cook and stir it, till it becomes syrup.

Filter it and keep it in a bowl.

Now mix beetroot juice, coconut milk and jaggery syrup. Add mint leaves for flavour.