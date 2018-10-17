Navratri Special Recipe : Beetroot Smoothie with Coconut milk

Ingredients
Beetroot – 1
water- 2 & 1/2 cups
Chopped Coconut – 1 cup
Jaggery – 1 cup
How to Make Beetroot Smoothie with Coconut milk
Cut and grind the beet root by adding a cup of water. Then extract a cup of juice and keep it aside.
Take a cup of chopped coconut, add half a cup of water, grind it well and filter it to get the coconut milk.
Pour a cup of water in a pan, add a cup of jaggery, cook and stir it, till it becomes syrup.
Filter it and keep it in a bowl.
Now mix beetroot juice, coconut milk and jaggery syrup. Add mint leaves for flavour.
