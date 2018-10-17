NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Buttermilk with Spices

Oct 17, 2018
Ingredients

1 cup Curd
1/2 inch Ginger
2 Green chillies
1 sprig Curry leaves
Few Coriander leaves
1/4 tsp Asafoetida
1/4 tsp mustard
1/2 tsp Oil
1/2 cup water
Salt to taste

How to Make Neer Mor: Buttermilk with Spices

Grind ginger and green chillies and keep aside.
Whisk curd by adding water.
Add the ground paste to the mixture.
Add asafoetida, curry and coriander leaves to the mixture. Now add salt.
In a small pan, add oil followed by mustard.
Once it crackles, pour this tempering to the buttermilk.
Mix and serve chilled.

