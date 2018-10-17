Navratri Special Recipe : Jellied Tomato Ring

Ingredients

450 gms. ripe Tomatoes

4 level tsp. gelatin, powdered

4 tbsp. water

Black pepper to taste

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 level tsp. castor Sugar

150 ml. whipping Cream

1 large ripe Avocado

2 tsp. Lemon juice

To garnish:

Sprigs of Watercress

How to Make Jellied Tomato Ring

Cover tomatoes with boiling water, leave 30 seconds, drain the skin.

Sieve tomatoes or liquidize then strain.

Sprinkle gelatin over water in a small bowl set in a pan of hot water.

Stir until gelatin has dissolved. Stir tomato juice into gelatin, then add to tomato puree.

Season with salt and black pepper. Stir in worcestershire sauce and sugar.

Leave in a cold place until just on point of setting.

Whip cream until thick, fold into tomato mixture then pour into a lightly oiled 600 ml, mould. Chill until firm.

Turn out on to a serving dish. Peel and dice avocado, toss in lemon juice, then pile into centre of tomato ring.

Garnish with sprigs of watercress.