Navratri Special Recipe : Jellied Tomato Ring

Ingredients
450 gms. ripe Tomatoes
4 level tsp. gelatin, powdered
4 tbsp. water
Black pepper to taste
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 level tsp. castor Sugar
150 ml. whipping Cream
1 large ripe Avocado
2 tsp. Lemon juice
To garnish:
Sprigs of Watercress
How to Make Jellied Tomato Ring
Cover tomatoes with boiling water, leave 30 seconds, drain the skin.
Sieve tomatoes or liquidize then strain.
Sprinkle gelatin over water in a small bowl set in a pan of hot water.
Stir until gelatin has dissolved. Stir tomato juice into gelatin, then add to tomato puree.
Season with salt and black pepper. Stir in worcestershire sauce and sugar.
Leave in a cold place until just on point of setting.
Whip cream until thick, fold into tomato mixture then pour into a lightly oiled 600 ml, mould. Chill until firm.
Turn out on to a serving dish. Peel and dice avocado, toss in lemon juice, then pile into centre of tomato ring.
Garnish with sprigs of watercress.
