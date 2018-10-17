NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Masala Chana

Oct 17, 2018, 07:50 pm IST
Ingredients

½ kg. Kabuli chana
Salt to taste
2 medium Onions
4-5 tbsp. oil
1 tsp. coriander-cumin powder
1 tsp. pepper
6 Cloves Garlic
1 inch piece Ginger
2 Green chillies
1 tsp. Chana masala
1 tsp. Garam Masala
1 tsp. kitchen king masala
For garnishing:
Slices of boiled or fried Tomatoes
Chopped Coriander leaves and Lemon wedges

How to Make Masala Chana

Soak chana overnight.
Next morning, boil in salted water till tender or pressure cook till done.
Drain if necessary or dry by putting on high heat till water evaporates. Keep aside.
Grind together onions, garlic, ginger and chillies.
Fry in hot oil till brown.
Add spices and mix well. Add drained chana.
Mix to coat chana with spices. Remove from fire.
Serve with garnishing.

