Navratri Special Recipe : Mixed Vegetable Raita

Ingredients

2 cups beaten curds

1 small firm Tomato

1 tiny Onion

1 small Carrot

1 small Cucumber

2 tbsp. peeled and shredded Beetroots

2 green chillies, minced

Handful of Coriander leaves

A few sliced Mint leaves

½ tsp. dry Ginger powder

1 tsp. roasted and ground Cumin seeds

1 tsp. Sugar

Salt and chilli powder to taste

How to Make Oil Free Mixed Vegetable Raita

Peel and cut all the vegetables finely.

How to Make Oil Free Mixed Vegetable Raita

Peel and cut all the vegetables finely.

Mix all the above ingredients together and serve chilled.