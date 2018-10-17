NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Mixed Vegetable Raita

Oct 17, 2018, 08:06 pm IST
Ingredients

2 cups beaten curds
1 small firm Tomato
1 tiny Onion
1 small Carrot
1 small Cucumber
2 tbsp. peeled and shredded Beetroots
2 green chillies, minced
Handful of Coriander leaves
A few sliced Mint leaves
½ tsp. dry Ginger powder
1 tsp. roasted and ground Cumin seeds
1 tsp. Sugar
Salt and chilli powder to taste
How to Make Oil Free Mixed Vegetable Raita
Peel and cut all the vegetables finely.

Peel and cut all the vegetables finely.
Mix all the above ingredients together and serve chilled.

