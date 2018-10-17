Navratri Special Recipe : Spicy Mango Thokku

Ingredients

1 mango(Big sized)

6 tsp Red Chilli powder

3 tsp Salt

1 tsp Mustard

1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp Asafoetida

1/2 tsp Fenugreek/Methi powder(roasted and grounded)

1/2 cup Sesame oil

How to Make Spicy Mango Thokku

Take a big mango. Wash and pat dry.

Remove the skin of the mango with the help of a peeler.

Grate the mango finely. Take a heavy bottomed pan and add oil.

Add mustard and asafoetida. Once it crackles, add the grated mango.

Now, add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt.

Add some more oil if needed. Add roasted and powdered methi seeds.

Mix well and cook slowly till the oil leaves the sides of the pan.

Cool and store in a ceramic pot or glass bottle.

Handle carefully with a clean spoon.