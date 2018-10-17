Nun rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal gets massive welcome treat in Jalandhar

Bishop Franco Mulakkal returned to Jalandhar in Punjab where he received a hero’s welcome by the people of his congregation. Mulakkal had stepped down as the Bishop of Jalandhar in the wake of an investigation into allegations of rape against him by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the DSP of Kottayam.

Punjab: Bishop Franco Mulakkal who was released from Kerala’s Kottayam jail yesterday after being granted unconditional bail by Kerala High Court, was welcomed in Jalandhar today. He is accused of raping a nun from Kerala. pic.twitter.com/k4H7J0FRMG — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the Bishop’s House in Jalandhar which was Mulakkal’s home before he was sent to the Pala sub-jail was decorated by his patrons. Banners saying ‘Welcome Bishop’ adorned the church premises and the adjoining residence as people gathered in large numbers to embrace their beloved bishop who has been accused of confining a nun to a guest room and raping her as many as 13 times over a period of two years between 2014 and 2016.

Followers of Mulakkal could be seen showering him with flowers and expressing their happiness upon his return. The bishop did not interact with media personnel present during the celebrations, however, an aide said that he will be giving a statement soon.