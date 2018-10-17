People Who Applauded Abolishing Triple Talaq are now on Streets Protesting Against Sabarimala Verdict”: Subramanian Swamy

Protests against Sabarimala are aking violent forms in the last few hours and hardly a vehicle can pass through Nilackal without being checked by the vigilant protestors. While the issue has completely split the opinion among the public, BJP M.P Subramanian Swamy attacked the right-wing Hindu organizations for opposing young women’s into the Sabarimala temple.

”Supreme Court has made a decision, but now you are saying that it’s our tradition. Triple Talaq is also a tradition in that way, everybody was applauding when it was abolished. The same Hindus have come on the streets now.’, said Swamy while speaking to ANI.

Regarding the threats by Hindu outfits, Swami said that It’s a fight between Hindu Renaissance and Obscurantism. He questioned the notion of caste being a result of birth. “no Brahmin today is only intellectual, they’re in the cinema, business as well” Swami said, to drive home his point against the caste system.