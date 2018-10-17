KeralaLatest News

Rahul Easwar Taken into Police Custody

Oct 17, 2018, 03:32 pm IST
Nilackal: Rahul Easwar, a member of the Priest family of Sabarimala has been taken into custody by Kerala police as a precaution. Rahul has been leading a number of protests, especially for Ayyappa Dharma Sena in the Sabarimala issue.

This organisation has been stopping vehicles and checking for the presence of young women in it to ensure that the customs and traditions of Sabarimala are preserved. Now that the protests have taken a violent form, Police has taken Rahul into custody considering his influence in the organisation and the fact that he can initiate a lot many more such protests.

