Sabarimala Opens TODAY: Protesters & Police At Pamba

TODAY the Sabarimala temple is set to open and the devotees have thronged the area.

However, the women protesters have taken it upon themselves to check for any women pilgrims and stop them from entering Pamba. The KSRTC buses are being stopped as well as private vehicles.

The state police are present at Pamba to manage the protesters, making sure that nothing untowardly takes place. They also have pulled down the protesters’ pandals.

Devika Anderjanam, the oldest female in the priest’s family, has no comment on the issue. She is currently travelling to attend the prayer meeting that is to take place among the devotees at the Pamba

The Sabarimala is set to open at 05:00 PM TODAY.