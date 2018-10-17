UAE announces new visa system for divorcees and widows

UAE introduces new visa system that will extend the residency period for widows, divorcees and their children without a sponsor, for a period of one year from the date of death or divorce, will come into effect soon.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said on Wednesday that visit and tourist visas will also be extended without the need to leave the country, while students or dependants who are 18 years old will get one-year visas, which will be extendable for one more year.

Brigadier Saeed Rakan Al Rashdi, Acting Director of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at the Authority, said extending the residence visas of widows, divorcees and their dependents will be subject to a set of conditions, mainly that they are sponsored by the deceased or the ex-husband at the time of death or divorce, their visas are valid at the time of death or divorce, and that dependents don’t overstay their mother’s visa.

Al Rashdi said widows and divorcees without any children may enjoy the same facility.

Applications for visa extension for divorcees and widows can be submitted along with the divorce or widowhood certificates, tenancy contracts, and medical fitness certificates for themselves and their children, Emirates ID cards, insurance and income certificates.