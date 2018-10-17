UAE Defence Minister visits HAL facility in Bengaluru

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falacy on Wednesday visited the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in this tech hub for a firsthand account of its technology and products, said the aerospace major.

“I am happy to be here and proud to see the sophisticated level of manufacturing that is in place,” said the company quoting Falacy. “The Minister evinced keen interest in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas,” HAL added. Tejas is a single-seat, single-jet engine, multi-role light fighter designed by the HAL along with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for Indian Air Force and Navy.

Falacy, who is on a two-day visit to India, met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday and agreed to boost military exchanges, training, military medicine and defence industry tie-ups between the two nations.