What Rahul Eswar Has To Say On The Entry Of Women In Sabarimala

Rahul Eswar, prior to TODAY, had stated that he would protect Lord Ayyappa and that he would stop the woman from entering the Sabarimala.

However TODAY, he changed his stand on the issue allowing women devotees to enter.

At Pamba, the activist said:

“We want to adopt a Gandhian protest where thousands of people will be laying down on the road. If people want to intrude in our belief, they should do so by stepping on our chests. This is a cry and plea for respecting our sensitivities.

Our mothers, grandmothers and sisters are all protesting, praying and fasting across 12 states.

We ask for 5 days as we are to go to the Supreme Court on 22nd of the month. We are going to guard our shrine.”

A woman devotee from Cherthala, named Libby was stopped at the Pathanamthitta KSRTC bus stand, from boarding the Pamba bus route to Sabarimala

The protesters had initially wanted to stop Libby, but however things got out of hand and protesters raised their hands against her, which had the police force protecting her from the blow.